Ooni launches initiative for the less privileged, vulnerable

BOTHERED by the rate of poverty among women and children in the land, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has launched an initiative targeted at the less privileged called, “The Hopes Alive Initiative.” It is an innovation of the House of Oduduwa Foundation under the auspices of His Imperial Majesty.

While addressing journalists in Lagos, Oba Ogunwusi explained that the Hope Alive Initiative was a social advocacy intervention designed to alleviate the social, cultural and environmental issues, adding that it also aimed at reducing the impact of poverty among the most vulnerable while creating equal opportunities for all for exponential impact on the global society.

He said: “Hope Alive Initiative is trying as much as possible to give hope to the hopeless, succour to the oppressed and less privileged in the society. God created everybody equally but some are more privileged to have more than the others so there should be a mechanism and a platform or avenue to bridge the gap.” According to him, though fingers are not equal, they, however, work hand in hand to make a formidable fist.

The Oba who was very passionate about the initiative when he described it as dear to his heart said Hope Alive Initiative was the work of the Almighty God to give hope to the hopeless and rekindle at the end of the tunnel. He said: “I have always loved to live my life for humanity. This is not the first initiative, I have a lot of them. However, I thank God I met this young and vibrant lady who is in tune with what I am doing, she got connected to that dream and has passion for it. She is the one anchoring it, all I need do is to support the initiative and make sure that everything goes on well.”

He maintained that the initiative was an advocacy designed to basically help the less privileged with back up testimonials and not just a talk show or jamboree, adding, “but basically to make sure that it gets to the right and appropriate channels.”

According to him, while generating a positive return to society, Hopes Alive Initiative aims to reach a large number of people regardless of geographical limits to eradicate the perils of suffering in today’s reality. His words: “The Initiative aims to raise a social capital for underprivileged individuals by instilling in them a sense of belonging, in spite of shortcomings with life goals for sustainable living. Through the initiative, the House of Oduduwa Foundation aims to collaborate, learn about the issues, and disseminate information while creating awareness through campaigns, group events and activities. The time is certainly ripe for the sustainable approach to social problems which have killed the society for years.”

Meanwhile, the coordinator of New Breeze World Team, Mrs. Temitope Oluseyi Oshin, who is in charge of the Initiative said that many governmental and philanthropic efforts though committed are yet to completely address the expectation of erasing poverty. She said in addition to the innovative not-for-profit initiative of the House of Oduduwa Foundation like the Orphan Aid Project, Oba Ogunwusi is adopting a mission to create and sustain social value for communities around the world through advocacy and behavioural and perception change.

She said: “The Hopes Alive Initiative was born as an engaging process of innovation, adaptation, and appeal for continuous improvement in poverty eradication, aid relief and women empowerment.”