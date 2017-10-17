Imo CP, Ezike, bags NUJ award

By Emma Nnadozie

IMO State Commissioner of Police, Chris Ezike, has emerged winner of Excellence Performance Award 2017 by Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Anambra State Council.

In a statement, yesterday, Imo State Police Command congratulated him for his tireless and astute professional crime fighting skill, which they stated earned him the award.

On September 19, 2017, Imo State House of Assembly resolved to commend the Commissioner of Police for his exemplary display of prowess and gallantry in smoking out and apprehending high profile criminal elements in Imo State.

All these recognitions, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Operations, Imo State, Abdullahi Kurawa, are eloquent testimonies of his exemplary and sterling leadership as well as committed efforts in ensuring peace and tranquillity in Imo State and beyond.