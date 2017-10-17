Chaotic response to Somali bombing cost more lives-medics

Medics helping victims of huge bomb explosion in the Somali capital Mogadishu that killed over 300 people said the country’s threadbare emergency services had been pushed beyond their limit.

“From lack of ambulance drivers, break down of the ambulances, checkpoints blocking routes to hospitals to shortage of blood, the chaotic response to the deadliest truck bombing in Somalia’s history cost additional lives,’’ they said.

Officials say that Saturday’s bombing which also wounded no fewer than 400 people, bore the hallmarks of the al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab, but the group has not claimed responsibility.

“More than three days after the bombing at a busy intersection in the capital, hundreds of people were still searching for relatives in hospitals and trying to access the blast site,’’ Reuters witnesses said.

Dr Abdikadir Abdirahman, Director of Aamin Ambulances, a privately-funded ambulance service responding to the attack, also noted the limitations of his country’s emergency system.

“We have old ambulances and after working 24 hours for days, three broke down. The telephones got jammed and we had no walkie talkies,’’ he said.

He said that road blocks manned by the security forces delayed ambulances, adding that there were not enough medics to respond to the devastating attack.

Somalia has been caught up in conflict since 1991 when clan warlords overthrew a dictator leader and turned on one another.

One of the poorest countries in Africa, Somali faces severe food insecurity and relies on foreign donors to support its institutions and basic services.

