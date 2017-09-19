TCN appoints focal persons to interface with the DISCOs

In an effort to resolve and minimize technical challenges, expand the load and promptly attend to Distribution interface issues, the Management of Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), has appointed Focal Person tointerface with DisCos in order to ensure that the DisCos take more power to the consumers.The Focal Persons were inaugurated recently at the TCN Corporate Headquarters, Abuja.

In a statement signed by the General Manager (Public Affairs), Ndidi Mbah, TCN noted that management decided to appoint interfaceFocal Persons in order to upscale power delivery to distribution load centers nationwide.

The appointeesinclude; Engr. L. C. Okalla, AGM (T), Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), Engr. Jude Agupusi, AGM (SO), Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHEDC), Engr. A. O. Balogun AGM (T), Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBDC), Engr. C. Iwuamadi, AGM (T) and Engr. S. O. Omoragbon, AGM (SO) for Eko and Ikeja Distribution companies respectively.

Others are, Engr. Balarabe Abdullahi, AGM (SO), Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDC), Engr. M. S. Nuhu, PM (T), Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (KEDC), Engr. A. O. Labaran AGM (SO), Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) and Engr. M. I. Tijani AGM (SO), Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC), while Engr. M. D. Ahmed, PM (T) Jos Sub Region and Engr. Tijani Ahmadu PM (T), Jos and Yola Electricity Distribution companies respectively.

According to the statement, the Terms of Reference, for the Focal Persons are to liaise with DisCos daily as representatives of TCN on all DisCos/TCN interface issues, resolve the issues as soon as they occur.

The statement further emphasized TCN’s commitment towards improving her wheeling capacity and at the same time maintaining cordial relationship with all the stakeholders in assuring that Nigerians enjoy a more stable electricity supply.

The meeting was attended by Executive Management, Regional General Managers, Regional Operations Managers and other key staff of TCN.