Digital Banking Solution: A SkyeXperience for smart banking customers

By Prince Osuagwu

ALTHOUGH the sky is big enough to house every application in separate places, one of Nigeria’s leading and innovative commercial institutions, Skye Bank Plc, at the weekend, decided to approach the cloud with a more compact digital banking solution called SkyeXperience

Described by the bank as the first of its kind in the banking sector, SkyXperience represents a convergence of three separate applications which usually customers could only install with separate log-in passwords either in their laptops, tablets or mobile phones. However, with the latest innovation, Skye Bank brings convenience to its customers who can now have these three applications installed in one system with one set of log-in details.

Unveiling of the new application, according to the bank, also signifies an expanded digital financial offering regime which underscores its commitment to better service delivery for valued customers who have continued to do business with it, irrespective of the harsh business environment and the current economic downturn. Group Managing Director of the bank, Mr. Adetokunbo Abiru, said the overriding objective of launching SkyeXperience is to simplify service delivery and personalize the customer experience. “As a pledge of commitment to a new service charter with our customers, we have decided to render to them this digital banking solution, which we call SkyeXperience. The solution denotes positive values such as experience, excellence, excitement and experiential. SkyeXperience is today Nigeria’s most advanced digital financial solution that will make banking hassle-free and provides exciting lifestyle for both the young and the old” he added.

Unique features: The unique features of the SkyeXperience include providing for the customer an Omni-channel experience, seamless navigation on multiple platforms and better time management. The solution is also a self-service banking platform enabling the customer to do several transactions on the go while managing time better. “For our dear retail customers, who need to pay school fees from their home or office to our SME customers who need to make instant payments to suppliers and vendors in distant cities, this solution is for you,” Abiru claimed.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Chairman of Skye Bank, Mr. Mohammed Ahmad said the launch of SkyeXperience is the bank’s modest contribution towards the economic development of Nigeria, especially in the area of financial technology and digital revolution.

He described Skye bank as a financial institution that has always taken the lead in terms of digital offering in the financial service space, just as a way to respond to the needs and expectations of its customers. He said: “By unveiling this new service platform called SkyeXPerience, we are offering you a smarter way to bank and a more convenient way to live”.

Ahmad said that the new solution complements the federal government policy on digital revolution which seeks to achieve 30 per cent broadband penetration by 2018.