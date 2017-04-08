Restaurant operators lament low patronage

Some operators of restaurants and relaxation centres at the National Theatre, Lagos, on Saturday complained of low patronage, blaming their misfortune on the economic recession.

Food and drinks sellers told newsmen in Lagos that they started experiencing low patronage from January this year.

“Business has been very dull since the beginning of the year. We are operating virtually at a loss.

“Our customers now prefer to stay at home because of the economic situation,’’ said Mrs Bola Akindele, a shop owner.

Another operator, Mrs Aisha Ibrahim also blamed the dull in business activities on the economic situation in the country.

“I know our government is doing everything possible to take us out of the economic situation; maybe when the economy improves, things will be better,’’ she said.

She urged Nigerians to continue to pray for the quick recovery of the economy.

Mrs Bukola Owoeye, another drinks seller at the centre, said she was optimistic that things would be better in the second quarter of the year

A customers who simply identified himself as Nurudeen, urged Nigerians to pray for the government so that the nation would overcome its challenges.

When newsmen visited the area at about 4pm, time of peak business activities before the downturn in the economy, only a few vehicles were parked, while a good number of chairs were empty.

Only a handful of people were seen eating and drinking.