Kante can’t accept world’s best label

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante has dismissed suggestions he ranks among the world’s best players.

Kante won the Premier League title with Leicester last term and has established himself as a key cog in Antonio Conte’s Chelsea side following a £32million summer move.

The France international will win a second successive top flight medal if Chelsea can hold off Tottenham in the race for the league crown and has won plaudits for his energetic, combative displays in deep midfield.

But Kante has brushed off talk he should be considered among the best talents on the planet

“Last season we were champions with Leicester and at the moment we are top of the league with Chelsea.

“That’s why people put it on me but it is not me. I have been in two good teams.”

“I am not one of the best midfielders in the world or something like that. I play with some talented players like Cesc Fabregas, Nemanja Matic and Nathaniel Chalobah. They have different styles and I can learn from everyone.”

“I need to keep improving tactically, defensively and offensively for the last pass, the last shot.”

And Kante says his ability to cover every inch of grass comes from a love of the game.

He added: “People say ‘look at his energy, look at his tackling’ but I always wanted to give the best for the team and if I need to run until the end I will try to.”