Court sentence seven Fulani herdsmen who kidnapped Chief Olu Falae to life imprisonment

By Dayo Johnson

Akure-‎LESS than two year after the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, Chief Olu Falae was kidnapped, seven Fulani herdsmen that were involved in the act have been sentenced to life imprisonment by an Ondo State High Court.

Delivering judgment Monday in Akure, Justice Williams Olamide held that the suspects were guilty of the kidnapping charge brought against them by the Ondo state government.

The convicts include Abubakar Auta, Bello Jannu, Umaru Ibarahim, Masahudu Muhammed, Idris Lawal, Abdulkadir Umar and Babawo Kato.

Justice Olamide said “the recovered ransom, call logs, and identification of the suspects by chief Falae indicted them of complicity in the crime” and subsequently sentenced them to Prison without an option of fine.

‎They were found guilty of kidnapping the elder statesman on his farm in Ilado Village, Akure North Local Government Area of the state in September, 2015.

The convicts were initially arraigned on a five-count charge of kidnapping, abducting, aiding and abetting, kidnapping, conspiracy and armed robbery.

The charge reads: “That you, Abubakar Auta, Bello Jannu, Umaru Ibarahim, Masahudu Muhammed, Idris Lawal and others now at large, on or about Monday, September 21, 2015 at Kajola/Eyinala Community in Akure Judicial Division did give information for the purpose of kidnapping and abducting Chief Samuel Oluyemi Falae.

“Abubakar Auta, Bello Jannu, Umaru Ibarahim, Masahudu Muhammed and Idris Lawal, and others now at large, on or about Monday, September 21, 2015 at Kajola/Eyinala Community in Akure Judicial Division did aid the kidnapping and abduction of Chief Samuel Oluyemi Falae.

“Abubakar Auta, Bello Jannu, Umaru Ibarahim, Masahudu Muhammed and Idris Lawal, and others now at large, on or about Monday, September 21, 2015 at Kajola/Eyinala Community in Akure Judicial Division did Kidnapped Chief Oluyemi Falae, the Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation and did not release him until N5,000,000 ransom was paid.

“Abubakar Auta, Bello Jannu, Umaru Ibarahim, Masahudu Muhammed and Idris Lawal, and others now at large, on or about Monday, September 21, 2015 at Kajola/Eyinala Community in Akure Judicial Division did conspire to commit a felony to wit armed robbery.

“Abubakar Auta, Bello Jannu, Umaru Ibarahim, Masahudu Muhammed and Idris Lawal, and others now at large, on or about Monday, September 21, 2015 at Kajola/Eyinala Community in Akure Judicial Division did rob Chief Olu Falae of N15, 000 and his handset while armed with guns, cutlasses and other dangerous weapons”.

The offence, according to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Mrs. Adeyemi Kuti from Ondo state Ministry of Justice is contrary to Section 2 of Anti-Kidnapping and Anti-Abduction Law, 5(1)(a) of the Anti-Kidnapping and Anti-Abduction Laws, Section3(11)(b) of the Anti-Kidnapping and Abduction Law, Section 6(b) of the Robbery and Firearms(Special Provision) Act, Cap R11, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and Section 1(2)(a) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act, Cap R11, Vol. 14, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

‎

The Judge however discharged them on two of the charges of conspiracy and armed robbery.

Their counsel, Abdulraham Yusuf who said he would obtain and study the judgment promised however to challenge it at the appeal court.

Also, the director of public prosecution Adesola Adeyemi-Tuki described the verdict as “justice well served”.

Chief Falae who was also a former Finance minister spent three days in the custody of the kidnappers.

Ondo state government had to cough out N5milllion to the kidnappers before the Afenifere leader was released.

His kidnap and treatment by the Fulani who invaded his farmland drew criticism across the country.

Even after his ordeal‎ in the hands of the Fulani herdsmen, another group of Fulani herdsmen invaded his farmland, kidnapped and killed one of his security guards who was a member of the Oodua People’s Congress’s OPC.