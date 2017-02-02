NGO trains deportees on skill acquisition

Society for the Empowerment of Young Persons, an NGO, engages, some deportees to acquire vocational skills as means of livelihood, said Mrs Jennifer Ero, the Executive Director. Ero told newsmen on Thursday in Benin that most of the deportees were from rural communities.

She disclosed that the NGO has planned to collaborate with the International Organisation for Migration to engage adolescents from rural communities with most vulnerable traffickers who are often deceived into meaningful vocational jobs. “The huge number of deported Nigerians from Libya and other European countries is alarming.

“Plan is ongoing between my NGO to partner with International Organisation for Migration to employ a process to discourage Nigerians seeking greener pastures overseas through land. “As we all know, Edo citizens continue to record high in numbers of those deported, the situation which became worrisome,’’ she lamented.

However, she said a lot of sensitisation has been mounted to create the needed awareness for these young ones. Ero also urged parents to advise their wards against engaging in such travels that would risk their lives. Some of the beneficiaries engaged in the programme expressed satisfaction with the training. They told newsmen that the skill would help them become useful citizens and self-reliant.