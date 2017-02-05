BREAKING: Cameroon wins AFCON 2017

Cameroon came from a goal down to beat Egypt 2-1 in the final of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Libreville, Gabon.

Arsenal’s forward, Mohammed Elneny edged Egypt ahead on 22 minutes, but Nicolas Nkoulou, on as a substitute after an injury to Adolphe Teikeu, got his team back in the game on 59 minutes. Benjamin Moukandjo swung in the pass, Nkoulou jumped early and beat Ahmed Hegazy. He headed it beyond Essam El Hadary, who was late to dive minutes.

Striker Vincent Aboubakar scored the winning goal on 88 minutes, netting via a right foot volley.

Benjamin Monkanjo was the man of the match. This is the fifth time that Cameroon will win the Nations Cup and it was an unlikely happy ending for a team, that faced cash crunch and saw seven of its regulars withdrawing to play for their European clubs.