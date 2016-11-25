Pilgrims who missed meals in S/Arabia will be refunded —Jigawa govt

By Haroon Balogun

Jigawa Government has said pilgrims who missed their meals during this year’s Hajj in Saudi Arabia would be refunded.

The Deputy Governor and leader of the state delegation to Saudi Arabia, Alhaji Ibrahim Hassan, said this while presenting the Hajj report to Gov. Muhammad Badaru in Dutse.

He said lists of those affected had been compiled for onward submission to the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) for refund.

He said officials of the commission had signed agreement to refund pilgrims who did not benefit from the services, which they paid for.

The Deputy Governor disclosed that the state government will henceforth be making arrangement on accommodation and flight for its pilgrims.

He said as it had been the practice, early booking of accommodation would determine best location as well as least possible prices.

Receiving the report, the governor commended the delegation for a successful hajj exercise.

Badaru said he would consider the recommendation of the report for immediate implementation.