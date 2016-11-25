‘Igbo are majority in this country, they cannot leave’

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State and Chief Emmanuel Iwuayanwu Friday called on Nigerians to unite together in order to protect the integrity of Nigeria as one country.

They made this call at the Concord Hotel, Owerri during the opening ceremony of the National Executive Council meeting of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, in the State.

According to Okorocha who declared the event open said, ” We have no place to call our own if not Nigeria. We must defend the integrity of this country. “

“The worst thing that will happen to any society is to have a visionless leader ”

It was the view of Okorocha, that ” Nigerians must change their attitude toward their leaders and leaders must learn how to talk to their followers. ”

He also expressed sadness that, ” Nigerians are always in the attitude to pull down their leaders, adding that ” what ever you do not appreciate will depreciate. ”

Speaking also, the Chairman of the occasion, Chief Emmanuel Iwuayanwu, used the opportunity to call president Mohammadu Buhari to assemble leaders of the country to discuss the the way out Nigeria problems.

He said, ” Nigerians are passing through hard times. These problems have lingered for years. They are not caused by Buhari administration. It is for this reason that Nigerians voted for change. ”

” We have come to a point Mr President should invite leaders in this country for a meeting to discuss how to solve our problems. ”

On the issue of Biafra, he said, ” Igbo are majority in this country and they cannot leave. We are Biafrans, Biafrans are Nigerians. It is the same way we have Arewa and Oduduwa.