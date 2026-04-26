Beyond National Interest: Closing the structural gap in Nigeria’s governance

By Victor-Bandele Dada

In his thought-provoking book, In the National Interest, Olu Fasan delivers a powerful and timely diagnosis of Nigeria’s enduring crisis. With clarity and intellectual discipline, he argues that the country’s underperformance is rooted not merely in poor policies or weak leadership, but in a deeper failure: the inability of both leaders and citizens to consistently act in the national interest.

Nigeria, in Fasan’s framing, is a paradox, a nation richly endowed with human and natural resources, yet persistently unable to translate these advantages into shared prosperity. The explanation, he contends, lies in weak institutions, fragile state capacity, and the persistent dominance of private interests over the public good.

This argument is neither new nor simplistic. What distinguishes Fasan’s work is its systems-oriented perspective. He recognises that political governance, economic performance, and social cohesion are not isolated domains but deeply interconnected systems. Weak governance produces poor economic outcomes; poor economic outcomes fuel social instability; and social instability further undermines governance. The result is a self-reinforcing cycle of stagnation.

Importantly, Fasan moves beyond moral appeals. He rejects the convenient narrative that Nigeria’s problems can be solved merely by electing “good leaders.” Instead, he emphasizes the primacy of institutional design, the rules, structures, and incentives that shape behaviour. In doing so, he aligns with a long tradition in political economy which holds that systems, not sentiments, determine outcomes.

Yet, despite its intellectual strength, *In the National Interest* leaves one critical question insufficiently resolved: How do we ensure that individuals and institutions consistently act in the national interest when their natural inclination is to pursue self-interest?

This is not a minor omission; it is the central dilemma of governance, not only in Nigeria but across human societies. Throughout history, nations have struggled with the same paradox: individuals act rationally in pursuit of personal gain, yet the aggregate outcome of these actions often produces collective dysfunction.

In Nigeria, this contradiction manifests vividly. Political office becomes a vehicle for personal enrichment rather than public service. Institutions are shaped to protect vested interests rather than national priorities. Policies are frequently inconsistent, driven more by short-term advantage than long-term strategy. In such an environment, appeals to patriotism, while necessary, are insufficient. The real challenge is not moral persuasion but structural alignment.

A functional nation-state must be designed in such a way that acting in one’s self-interest naturally advances the collective good. Where this alignment is absent, even well-intentioned actors are gradually drawn into a system that rewards behaviour contrary to the national interest.

This is where a deeper structural gap emerges in the current reform discourse.

While Fasan correctly identifies the problem and calls for institutional strengthening, constitutional reform, and a more competitive economic model, the question remains: what kind of system can automatically harmonise self-interest with national interest?

Addressing this question requires moving from advocacy to architecture, from what ought to be done to how systems actually work.

A significant contribution in this regard comes from a 40-year multidisciplinary research effort in Universal Sustainability Dynamics, which has produced a specialised discipline known as Prosperity Governance and Management. This body of work introduces a fundamentally different approach to the problem Fasan identifies.

Rather than relying primarily on ethical appeals or institutional discipline, it focuses on designing systems in which alignment is built-in.

At the core of this framework is the concept of Automatically Sustainable Communities, AUTOSUCOM, a model that restructures economic and governance relationships so that individual incentives are intrinsically tied to collective outcomes.

In such a system:

•Personal success is directly linked to community development

•Investment returns are tied to measurable social impact

•Economic participation confers identity, inclusion, and responsibility

The significance of this approach lies in its simplicity and power: it transforms the national interest from a moral aspiration into a structural inevitability. This marks a critical distinction between two approaches to reform.

The first, exemplified by Fasan’s analysis, is normative. It tells us what should happen: leaders should act responsibly, institutions should be strengthened, and citizens should prioritise the common good. This perspective is essential, as it provides direction and clarity.

The second approach, advanced by Universal Sustainability Dynamics, is structural. It asks a different question: how do we design systems in which the desired behaviour emerges naturally, without constant enforcement? The difference between the two is the difference between aspiration and mechanism.

For Nigeria, the implications are profound. The country does not merely need better policies or even better institutions in the conventional sense. It requires a new socio-economic operating system, one that eliminates the persistent contradiction between private gain and public good.

Such a system would not depend on extraordinary virtue from leaders or citizens. Instead, it would ensure that the pursuit of self-interest, when properly structured, drives national development automatically. This is the missing bridge between diagnosis and transformation.

*In the National Interest* is, without doubt, a landmark contribution. It sharpens the debate, challenges complacency, and calls for a higher standard of governance. But as Nigeria stands at a critical juncture, the next step must go beyond analysis. It must embrace innovation in system design.

The future of governance, both in Nigeria and globally, will belong to societies that succeed in solving the alignment problem. Societies where individuals no longer have to choose between personal success and collective prosperity, because the system makes them one and the same.

That is the frontier now before us. And it is within that frontier that the promise of Universal Sustainability Dynamics finds its full relevance.

•Dr Dada, FRSA, Nigerian Systems Thinker,

CEO, DESI Consultants Ltd, wrote via: [email protected]