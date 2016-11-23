FG moves to rehabilitate Enugu-Onitsha, Enugu-Port Harcourt express roads

By Anayo Okoli

UMUAHIA—RELIEF appears on the way for motorists and commuters plying the Enugu-Onitsha and Enugu-Port Harcourt express roads, as the Federal Government has mobilized contractors to return to sites to rehabilitate the roads that have been death traps for some times.

Work on the Enugu-Onitsha highway was abandoned over 10 years ago.

It will be recalled that eminent citizens from the south east, traditional rulers among others have decried the deplorable condition of the ever busy road that links people from the Northern states to the commercial city of Onitsha to no avail.

Also, remedial works were done on a portion of one lane on the Enugu-Okigwe-Umuahia-Port Harcourt road, between Okigwe and Umuahia, before it was abandoned early in the year.

But recently, contactors were seen mobilizing their equipment back to their sites at the 9th Mile end of the Enugu-Onitsha road and on the Enugu-Port Harcourt highway.

On the Enugu-Port Harcourt road, two contractors have mobilized for work. One of the contractors have commenced clearing the maiden from Awgu axis of Enugu down to Isiagu Junction and Abia State boundary which was overgrown by weeds.

It was also observed that the firm has secured and cleared a huge space after Mpu junction and putting structures as camp for its workers and equipment.

The contractor, it was gathered, is rehabilitating the Enugu to Abia State boundary axis of the road.

At the Abia State portion, beginning from Lokpanta in Umunneochi council of area, another contractor, was seen on site filling the dangerous potholes at the Lokpanta Cattle Market which had been a nightmare for the road users.

The contractor has commenced tarring of the other lane from the Okigwe-Umuahia axis, having completed one lane earlier before it pulled out its men and equipment from site.

“We thank God that they have remembered the area again. If you know what we spend to maintain our vehicles, you have pity on us. Whatever amount you make goes back to the maintenance of the vehicle”, a commercial motorist, who gave his name as Ekenna said.