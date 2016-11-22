Delta Govt pledges relief to Obiaruku storm victims

By Joshua Erubami

The Delta State Government, yesterday, said it will, in due course, respond to the emergency relief being sought by residents of Obiaruku, a town in Ukwani Local Government Area of the state, where thunder storm devastated no fewer than 50 buildings last Thursday.

The natural disaster which claimed no life but left many residents injured, also destroyed several economic trees, electric poles and a church auditorium.

Fielding questions from journalists shortly after an inspection of the area, the state Commissioner, Bureau for Special Duties, Hon. Chika Ossai said the development is worrisome to the state government which, he said, is ready to assist the rehabilitation efforts of the victims.

Ossai, who led an inspection team of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to the area, regretted that the disaster took its toll on the residents at a time when national and state earnings are drastically receding.

“We have come to inspect the area and ascertain the impact of damage caused by the storm. We sympathize with them (victims). This is a recession period as we all know and it is unfortunate that this kind of thing (disaster) occurred in this time, but we urge the victims to be calm and prayerful because government will surely come to their aid”, he said.

The Commissioner who explained that the damage may be unconnected with structural deficiency, urged the victims, particularly the affected ecclesiastical body, to continually hope in God and commence their rehabilitation efforts even as the state government makes prompt efforts to respond to their needs.

“The concern of government is to see how to partner with the affected people to give them a new lease of life. I will advise that all those who can put up preliminary measures like repairs should do that, but that does not mean government won’t come to their aid”, he said.

In an interview, the law maker representing Ukwani Constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Alphosus Ojo told newsmen that the disaster has had devastating consequences on his constituents, pointing out that unless the displaced persons where rehabilitated, a possible outbreak of communicable diseases is looming in the area.

Acknowledging the subsisting economic shortfall in the country, Ojo expressed confidence in the managerial skills of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in efficiently deploying the scarce resources of the state to tackle the challenge which, he opined, needs urgent attention.

On his part, the Councilor representing ward nine in the Ukwani Local Government Council, Hon. Kester Madu disclosed that about 25 of the affected buildings suffered a colossal damage from the storm, calling on the state government to urgently rise up to the situation.