Trust God and experience a turnaround

By Funmi Komolafe

I congratulate you for being alive to witness the beginning of another week. As we approach the ember months, let’s prepare to get the best of it.

How do we get the best of this situation given what one is going through?

Let’s first imagine what one may be going through. Challenges come in different forms. For some, it’s a turbulent merge; for many others, it is a case of lost job. Yet for several others, it’s a long wait to be fruitful in a marriage.

There are others still, who just can’t find marriage partner”. For some, it’s been difficult to pass professional exams. The list is inexhaustible.

What is clear is that every human being has one challenge or the other. Believers have challenges, non- believers have challenges but the difference is that the believer in Christ has the capacity to overcome ALL challenges .

Salvation of the Soul

This is a key step for any believer in Christ. One must surrender to Christ and accept him as the Lord and Saviour. We must also strive to live holy and live according to his word.

This explains why serious churches make altar call during every service. We are reminded that without salvation, the glory of God in our lives remains elusive. Do not be deceived, expecting a miracle without the salvation of the soul amounts to deceit.

The salvation of the soul is crucial in Christianity.

What does the scripture say about this? Isaiah 51 verse 6: “ Lift up your eyes to the heavens, and look upon the earth beneath: for the heavens shall vanish away like smoke and the earth shall wax old like a garment, and they that dwell therein shall die in like manner: but my salvation shall be for ever, and my righteousness shall not be abolished”.

Our emphasis is on the last part of this verse which is quite clear that salvation is forever and it comes with a promise of God that his righteousness shall not be abolished.

Once we have submitted to the authority of God, the next thing is to trust him.

Do you trust him?

To trust the Lord is to have total confidence in his word. Is your confidence total or partial? If you have doubts, then your confidence is not total. Please note, here we are talking about trust in God and God alone.

A person who puts his or her total trust in God, will not be persuaded to visit a herbalist, irrespective of what he may be going through.

I’ll share the story of a couple who were waiting on the Lord for children. The family put so much pressure on the husband being the first son.

At this time, they were Christians only in name not in full practice. They were persuaded to visit a herbalist. They did . The herbalist after meeting them, told them that the witches behind their case were too powerful for him to handle. He told them to go to the people who shout “ Halleluiah”. In other words, they should go to the Jesus.

The woman told her husband, “ Wait a minute, I am supposed to be a Christian, what am I doing in the herbalist’s shrine on a Sunday?”.

To shorten this story, with greater determination and total submission to the Almighty God, she returned fully to Christ. It was not long that she took in. Today, she is a mother of four kids.

The Holy Bible cautions us against trusting in man. New International Version of the Bible states in Jeremiah 17 verse 5: “This is what the LORD says: ‘Cursed is the one who trusts in man, who draws strength from mere flesh and whose heart turns away from the LORD’.

Why should we trust God?

The Bible gives very clear reasons why we should trust God. Our trust in the Lord comes with patience. We must be patient and bear in mind that our God is a miracle worker and not a magician. A miracle may be sudden at times . At other times, it takes steps.

Psalm 37 verse 5 states: “ Commit thy way unto the LORD; trust also in Him; and He shall bring it ( your desire ) to pass”. It here refers to whatever you believe God for that is in line with His word.

Are you facing a situation where those you called your friends are the ones backbiting you or running you down just because they want to take your position?

Or is your spirit low because of the financial situation you find yourself in now? Be calm, trust our Just God to fight for you. Trust the Lord Jesus to turn around your financial situation.

How do I know this is possible? Psalm 25 verse 2 is our authority. This is one of the popular prayer points of David while he struggled to be king.

It states : “ O my God, I trust in thee: let me not be ashamed, let not my enemies triumph over me”.

In this season, as you put your total trust in the Lord, He will surprise you. What He will do for you will be beyond your imagination in the mighty name of Jesus.

Trust him, get your miracle

Having put our trust in God, what assurance do we have? Isaiah 50 verse 10 states: “ Who is among you that feareth the Lord, that obeyeth the voice of his servant, that walketh in darkness, and hath no light? Let him trust in the name of the Lord and stay upon his God”.

Isaiah 51 verse 2 reminds us: “ Look unto Abraham, your father and unto Sarah that bare you : for I called him alone, and blessed and increased him”.

Verse 3 of the same Isaiah 51 assures us: “ For the Lord shall comfort Zion : he will comfort all her waste places; and he will make her wilderness like Eden, and her desert like the garden of the LORD; joy and gladness shall be found therein, thanksgiving , and the voice of melody”.

When your story changes, neighbours, even your mockers will hear your songs of thanksgiving and will rejoice with you.

This is your portion in the mighty name of Jesus.

Further assurance of the Lord is given is verse 11 of the same chapter: “ Therefore, the redeemed of the LORD shall return, and come with singing unto Zion; and everlasting joy shall be upon their head: they shall obtain gladness and joy and sorrow and mourning shall flee away”.

Whatever has been making you shed tears of sorrow, the Lord will turn into joy this season in the mighty name of Jesus.

You will not end this year unfulfilled in the name of Jesus.

I share with you a part of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s message, “ Trust, ….Believe …And Act on the Word”.

He said: “ Even now, if there’s a situation in your life that you want changed, you can receive a miracle by saying ‘ Yes’ to the Word! Quit thinking, ‘ Is there hope for me?’

Yes , Christ is your hope. His word is the answer”.

Pastor Chris reminds you: “ There have been many like you who were in similar situations and had a transformation. If the Word could produce results for them, it’ll do the same for you. Trust the Word. Believe the Word . Act on the Word”.

Beloved , I urge you to take these steps and, very soon, you’ll have a great testimony.

Before I end this article, may I remind you once again that the September Holy Ghost Night of the Redeemed Christian Church of God is essentially for men and women trusting God for the fruit of the womb. It is also a programme for an end to all forms of barrenness and fruitless efforts. Date is Friday, September 2 and the venue is the Redemption Camp on Lagos- Ibadan Expressway. Be there, invite your friends too.

My prayer for you is , where ever you go this week, you shall be highly favored in Jesus name.

Remain blessed in Jesus name.