Why mobile phone users invest in super smartphones

In recent times, mobile phone makers are putting huge marketing budgets behind the promotion of, what is now the modern world’s most expensive toy- smartphones.

A growing culture that combines modern city life and smartphones is believed to be one of the drivers for the sales of very expensive, high-end smartphones across markets.

But as analysts try to validate sales with advanced mobile specifications and overall improved productivity from super smartphones, sociologists suggest a more emotional reason for the growing adoption of high-end smartphones.

“You cannot rule out the positive perception that goes with owning an expensive toy. A lot of the mobile users we polled hinted lifestyle statement as being part of the reason they had bought a high-end device”-says a sociologist researching mobile trends in emerging markets.

High-end smartphone brands the likes of Samsung S7, Tecno Phantom5, HTC M9 and LG G5 have successfully pitched ground-breaking upgrades in camera specs, processor grades, security protocol and overall hardware design to consumers and made impressive sales on release.

The new trend

Not minding the heavy price tags on top flagships, more mobile users are opting for big budget smartphones.

The driving force? Productivity and durability.

Next Tecno Phantom-4K video enabled, VR compatible, triple layer security and while staying ultra-slim.

If the rumored September release of Tecno Phantom drops with the specifications making rounds, this smartphone could be the most talked about super smartphone of the year.

Tecno as a mobile brand has worked hard over the years to reposition brand perception with the Phantom flagship – establishing a sense of class amongst its users looking for something fresh.