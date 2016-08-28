Dangote visits to Borno IDPs

By NDAHI MARAMA, MAIDUGURI

Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno state has renamed the popular Baga road in Maiduguri Metropolis after Alhaji Aliko Dangote following his immense contribution and support to victims of Boko Haram especially the over 1.6 million Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) spread across various resettlement camps in the state.

Shettima made this know during Alhaji Aliko Dangote’s visit to the Dalori IDP Camp in Maiduguri which is currently being occupied by 37,000 IDPs from Bama Local Government Area of the state.

In his address, Shettima expressed gratitude to Aliko Dangote Road for his sympathy to the people of the state who had suffered untold hardship in the hands of insurgents in the last seven years.

“I want to this opportunity and on behalf of the good people of Borno state to extend our appreciation to Dangote Foundation. In the last Ramadan season, 230 trucks of assorted food items were donated to our people by Dangote.

“Dangote Foundation has also donated the sum of N2 billion to our dear state for reconstruction and rehabilitation of our destroyed communities, in addition to N400 million donated to us by the same Foundation to assist our people.

“We in Borno are ever grateful and pray that Allah will continue to guide and protect Dangote and his family and that peace will return to our dear state. We also want to call on well to do individuals and corporate organizations to assist Borno in this our trying moment”. Shettima said.

The governor during the visit also took his August visitors to Bakassi camp which had 152,000 IDPs from Nganzai, Monguno, Gwoza and other local government areas, after which, the visitors paid a sympathy visit to families of Boko Haram combatants that were rescued by troops and now taking refuge at a secular place in Maiduguri.

Addressing the rescued women and their children, both Dangote and the popular musician, BONO advised the families especially the women to support government policies and programmes as Dangote Foundation will do everything possible to ensure safe upbringing of their innocent children educationally.

Dangote also called on the rescued victims to continue to pray for Allah to grant peace not only in Borno, but the country as a whole.

“We are here in Maiduguri with this popular world musician to sympathize with you over the unfortunate crisis of Boko Haram, I came with this musician so that he can see things for himself and see how best he could do with his talent to tell the whole world your predicaments and how best to assist you be reintegrated back into the society”. Dangote told the rescued women and children.