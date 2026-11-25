By Godwin Oritse

The Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) has called for simpler, clearer and business-friendly tax rules to unlock investment opportunities in Nigeria’s creative economy, stressing the need for a tax system that supports innovation, enterprise growth and wealth creation.

The Service noted that the emergence of digital business models, intellectual property-driven enterprises and cross-border transactions required regulations that creators, entrepreneurs and investors could easily understand and navigate.

Speaking at the just concluded high-level dialogue on taxation and investment in the creative economy during the Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX) event in Lagos, Executive Chairman of the NRS, Dr. Zacch Adedeji, described the creative economy as one of Nigeria’s most promising economic assets, noting that it had evolved beyond entertainment into a major source of employment, foreign exchange earnings, investment and economic opportunities.

Adedeji who was represented by the Executive Director, People, Stakeholders and Communication, Mr. Obinna Ihedioha, also said that digital platforms had transformed how creative value was produced and commercialised, with entrepreneurs building businesses around copyrights, designs, brands and digital products.

He reiterated that tax administration must evolve to accommodate these developments without discouraging innovation or business expansion.

“The government needs sustainable revenue to invest in education, security, technology and infrastructure. But how we tax matters as much as what we collect. It shapes whether businesses start, whether investors come, and whether enterprises grow or stay small,” he said.

Adedeji added that the new tax laws offered an opportunity to establish a more efficient system through clearer regulations, reduced compliance burdens for small businesses and improved taxpayer support. He identified clarity, understanding and value as essential to effective taxation, stressing that formalisation should provide creative businesses with tangible benefits, including access to finance, contracts, investment, wider markets and legal protection.

The NRS, he said, participated in CANEX through a high-level dialogue, an Investment and Tax Advisory Hub for creators and investors, and the Creative Economy Tax and Investment Initiative (CETII), designed to sustain engagement beyond the event.