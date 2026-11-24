… Condemns Escalating violence against its members

By Henry Umoru, Abuja

Disturbed by what it described as recurring cases of political thuggery and attacks against its members’ supporters, the national leadership of the Nigeria Democratic Congress: NDC has boycotted the security meeting called by the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Olatunji Disu.

The NDC, while condemning in the strongest terms the spate of violence orchestrated against its members across the country, said they no longer feel safe and protected by a police force that watches helplessly the slaughter of their members across the country by hired thugs of the ruling APC, adding that they will not lend legitimacy to a process that has failed to protect them.

Recall that amid growing concerns over political violence ahead of the 2027 general elections, the IGP summoned chairmen and secretaries of all registered political parties to a meeting in Abuja to address attacks on campaign rallies, destruction of billboards and other campaign materials, as well as threats to public peace.

In a statement signed on Tuesday by NDC National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director, he said the violence against NDC members has become an intolerable pattern across the length and breadth of Nigeria.

The statement is titled “NDC boycotts IGP’s security meeting, condemns escalating violence against its members.”

The statement read, “The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) condemns in the strongest terms the spate of violence orchestrated against its members across the country.

“Therefore, the NDC has decided to boycott the security meeting called by the Inspector General of Police. We no longer feel safe and protected by a police force that watches helplessly the slaughter of our members across the country by hired thugs of the ruling APC. We will not lend legitimacy to a process that has failed to protect us.

“The violence against NDC members has become an intolerable pattern across the length and breadth of Nigeria.

“From Benue State, where our presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, was prevented from entering the state by thugs loyal to the APC government, to Edo, Calabar, Enugu and the incessant attacks on our members in Delta State, the political temperature is on the rise, with campaigns turned into a battlefield.

“Politics and campaigns are not supposed to be war. However, the APC government has turned the campaign into a battlefield, where lives have become nasty, brutish and uncertain.

“The situation is compounded by the complicity of the police and security forces. The killing of four members of the NDC in Delta State was done in the full glare of the police and security forces who were supposed to protect all Nigerians.

“Presently, the Nigeria Police has become an APC Police sustained by taxpayers’ money.

“The NDC and its members no longer feel safe and protected by the police and security agencies due to the manifest bias shown by their inability to carry out a proper investigation and make those responsible for the violence face the full wrath of the law.

“We call on the international community to compel President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the APC government to play by internationally accepted democratic standards.

“Democracy cannot survive where opposition members are hunted, attacked, and killed with impunity while state institutions look the other way.

“The NDC remains committed to peaceful, issue-based campaigns, but we will not be intimidated, silenced, or chased out of the democratic space.”