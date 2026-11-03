Indigenous tech solution targets fish losses with data driven farming

File photo of fishes killed by pollution.

By Cynthia Alo

High feed costs, fish mortality and inefficient water management are reducing the profitability of fish farming in Nigeria, prompting calls for wider adoption of technology that can help farmers improve production and cut losses.



One such innovation is Smart Pond, developed by Pysis Technologies, an agritech startup using Internet of Things (IoT) technology and artificial intelligence to help fish farmers make production decisions based on actual pond conditions rather than assumptions.

The technology monitors pond conditions and provides information to guide feeding and water management, addressing practices that often result in excessive feed use, poor water quality and avoidable fish deaths.

Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Pysis Technologies, Oluwatoyin Ogundeji, said fish farmers still rely largely on assumptions to determine when to feed their fish or change pond water, leading to unnecessary production costs.

He said: “Feed is already expensive, yet we still see about 15 to 20 per cent feed wastage, largely because farmers feed fish when their metabolism is low without knowing.”

According to Ogundeji, farmers using the solution could reduce fish mortality by up to 89 per cent, while operating costs can reduce by as much as 10 per cent.

He added that assessment of some farmers using the technology recorded profit margins of up to 55 per cent, compared with the 20 to 25 per cent he identified as the average for smallholder and mid-scale farmers.

The device has a built-in aerator that supplies oxygen to pond water, allowing farmers to extend the period between water changes and reduce energy costs associated with pumping and replacing water.

However, Ogundeji said the adoption of aquaculture technology also depends on addressing institutional challenges, particularly the policy classification of inland freshwater fish farming.

He called for a review of the policy that moved inland freshwater aquaculture from the Ministry of Agriculture to the Ministry of Blue Economy, stressing that the change has made it difficult for aquaculture-focused agritech businesses to access some agricultural interventions and support programmes.

According to him, more than 80 per cent of Nigerian fish farming takes place on land through freshwater ponds and tanks, making the subsector closely linked to agriculture through its dependence on land, agricultural feed inputs and local food production.

He noted that while marine capture fisheries and offshore mariculture fall under the Blue Economy, inland freshwater aquaculture should remain connected to agricultural policies and support systems.

To address farmers’ concerns about adopting unfamiliar technology, Pysis said it conducts demonstrations and refresher training through its Thriving Aquaculture Africa initiative.

FOOD PRICE WATCH

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