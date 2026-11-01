Eguavoen, CAF instructors at war over courses

Austin Eguavoen

Nigerian CAF instructors are up in arms against the NFF technical director, Austin Eguavoen over what they claimed as “unprofessional manner” he has been conducting a series of CAF D courses across the country.

A majority of the 29 CAF instructors in Nigeria alleged that they have been sidelined from these courses and instead Eguavoen has been conducting the courses in Bayelsa, Edo, Delta, Ogun and Osun States with only Terry Eguaoje and one uncertified person.

“W h a t Eguavoen is doing is very unprofessional,” one of the CAF instructors fired.

“He has made the rest of us redundant even though we all are qualified to be part of these courses.

“Instead, he is going around the country with only Dr Terry (Eguaoje) and one Fatai Akanji, who is not qualified to deliver papers at such courses.

“Just how unprofessional can you be?”

“These courses could be done across the country at the same time with some of us also being part of them,” added another CAF instructor.

The tension between the instructors and Eguavoen has now reached a head that NIS DG Philip Shuaibu has waded into the crisis.

This comes as a time that Eguavoen is seeking to stay on as NFF technical director following the expiration of his contract.