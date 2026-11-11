Abia first in S’East to implement CONLESS for Assembly workers

. Otti approves 25% salary increase, implementation begins January

By Steve Oko

Abia State has become the first state in the South-East to adopt the Consolidated Legislative Salary Structure (CONLESS) for parliamentary workers, with Governor Alex Otti approving a 25 per cent salary increase for eligible staff.

The new salary structure, which covers employees of the Abia State House of Assembly and the House of Assembly Service Commission, will take effect from January 2027.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Njoku Ukoha, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, saying the approval followed recommendations by the committee set up to work out the implementation of CONLESS.

CONLESS is the approved remuneration structure for legislative workers in the National Assembly, state Houses of Assembly and their respective service commissions.

Its implementation has remained outstanding in several states despite persistent demands by parliamentary workers.

The approval is expected to address disparities in the remuneration of legislative staff, improve their welfare and strengthen the institutional capacity of the legislature.

The development also marks a significant step in Abia’s efforts to improve public sector remuneration and promote fairness in the state’s workforce.