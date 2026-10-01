Tinubu’s Independence speech empty, boring — Okorie

Chekwas Okorie

By John Alechenu

ABUJA — Elder statesman, Chief Chekwas Okorie, has described President Bola Tinubu’s 66th Independence Day broadcast as lacking substance, saying it failed to adequately address insecurity and the 2027 general elections.

Okorie, in his reaction to the President’s address on Thursday, said the speech focused largely on the achievements of the administration without sufficiently addressing issues of concern to Nigerians.

He said: “President Tinubu’s Independence Day speech was empty of substance. He did not address the vexed issue of insecurity.

“President Tinubu used most part of his speech to praise his administration. The speech was boring and of the lowest standard. It is likely that the speech was written in a hurry. I am not impressed at all.”

Okorie also faulted the President for not assuring Nigerians of credible elections in 2027.