Power plants utilise 81% capacity — NERC

…Towers collapse leave Nasarawa communities in darkness

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

Power plants in Nigeria utilised 81 per cent of their available generation capacity in September 2026, producing an average 4,089 megawatts (MW) from an available capacity of 5,038MW, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has said.

NERC disclosed this in its September 2026 factsheet on the operational performance of power plants, showing that 81 per cent of the capacity available to generating plants was utilised during the month.

According to the commission, the average available capacity of 5,038MW represented a 5.89 per cent increase from the previous month, while average hourly generation of 4,089MW declined marginally by 0.30 per cent.

The commission said the 81 per cent capacity utilisation was reflected in the average load factor recorded by the power plants during the month.

Kainji Power Plant recorded the highest load factor among the major energy producers at 98 per cent, generating an average of 341MW from an available capacity of 347MW.

Egbin and Afam 2 plants each recorded a 94 per cent load factor. Egbin generated an average 402MW from an available capacity of 429MW, while Afam 2 generated 337MW from 358MW.

Ihovbor 2 recorded a 91 per cent load factor, generating 343MW from an available capacity of 376MW, while Shiroro recorded 86 per cent, with average generation of 388MW from 450MW.

Delta and Jebba plants each recorded 79 per cent load factors. Delta generated 300MW from an available capacity of 378MW, while Jebba generated 388MW from 490MW.

Odukpani recorded a 70 per cent load factor, while Okpai recorded 68 per cent, generating 203MW from 290MW and 253MW from 370MW available capacities, respectively.

Towers collapse disrupt Nasarawa power supply

Meanwhile, electricity supply to customers in Keffi and Akwanga in Nasarawa State has been disrupted following the collapse of three transmission towers along the Karu-Keffi-Akwanga 132kV transmission line corridor.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) said Towers T78, T79 and T80 collapsed during rainy and windy conditions on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, affecting power supply through the 132/33kV Keffi and 132/33kV Akwanga transmission substations.

According to TCN, the transmission line tripped on overcurrent relay protection at about 4:06pm on Wednesday, prompting investigations that revealed the collapse of the three towers.

The company said it subsequently isolated the affected transmission line for safety reasons, resulting in the unavailability of all 33kV outgoing feeders at the Keffi and Akwanga substations.

“Consequently, all 33kV outgoing feeders at the Keffi and Akwanga Transmission Substations are presently unavailable. No load can therefore be nominated on the affected feeders in the interim,” TCN said in a statement issued Thursday.

The development means electricity distribution to customers supplied through the affected feeders in Keffi and Akwanga will remain unavailable until the transmission infrastructure is repaired and bulk power supply restored.

TCN said its engineers were already on site assessing the extent of the damage to determine the materials and other requirements needed to commence restoration work.