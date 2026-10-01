2027: Obasa backs continuity for Tinubu’s reforms

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has called for continuity in the Federal Government’s reform programme, saying a second term for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would allow the administration to consolidate its policies.

Obasa made the call in an Independence Day message signed by his Special Adviser on Research, Media and Documentation, Adeshina Oyetayo, to mark Nigeria’s 66th Independence Anniversary.

He congratulated Nigerians at home and abroad and commended what he described as their support for the Tinubu administration.

The Speaker said the anniversary theme, “From Reforms to Stability: Consolidating Nigeria’s Renewed Hope for Shared Prosperity,” underscored the need for continuity in implementing the government’s reform programme.

According to him, the administration had laid the foundation for economic recovery through measures aimed at increasing revenue, attracting investment and strengthening the country’s foreign exchange position.

“President Tinubu has laid a firm foundation for the prosperity of Nigeria with the reforms. Stability is now being entrenched,” he said.

Obasa said the next phase should focus on completing major road, rail and port projects, expanding local refining capacity, strengthening agriculture and human capital development, and ensuring that fiscal recovery translates into tangible benefits for Nigerians.

“The next task is not to draw us back, but to finish the work started in 2023,” he said.

He framed the 2027 election as a choice between continuing the Tinubu administration’s reform programme and reversing it, arguing that a second term would provide more time to stabilise the economy and deepen the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Obasa also pledged that the Lagos State House of Assembly would continue to cooperate with the Federal Government, noting that Lagos, as Nigeria’s commercial centre, understood the importance of policy consistency to development.

He extended his Independence Day greetings to Lagos residents, particularly his constituents in Agege, and called for continued commitment to national development.