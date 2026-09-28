Top 4 Betting Cards For Monday

Jessica Pegula beat Sorana Cirstea 6-3, 6-4 on Sunday and reached the quarter-finals of the Open. Emma Navarro is into the last eight for the first time since a 2024 semi-final. A reader who keeps those public scores next to the listed online betting tennis numbers before Monday’s leftover last sixteen is still treating the card as weekend entertainment, not as a second draw. Linda Noskova needed three sets to beat Marta Kostyuk 7-5, 5-7, 6-4. Francisco Cerundolo had already come from two sets down against Taylor Fritz on Saturday. The unfinished Monday ties are still blank.

The card from here is leisure hanging on named results. Pegula, Navarro and Noskova are last-eight facts. Monday still has Elena Rybakina against Naomi Osaka, Alexander Zverev against Luciano Darderi, and a lucky-loser last sixteen that nobody had on a first-week poster. The prices can move with Sunday. They cannot write Monday’s last ball.

Top 1 Pegula’s Fifth Set Point, Then Navarro

Pegula converted a fifth set point in a scrappy first set, then needed one break in the second. It is her 49th win of the season, more than anyone else on tour. A saved 1xbet iphone copy of that 6-3, 6-4 is still only the same Sunday score, not a printed winner against Navarro. The next match is a quarter-final. Pegula leads the head-to-head 4-0, including 7-5, 6-2 three weeks ago.

The 2024 runner-up is through. Cirstea’s last appearance at this major is over. The opening number can treat Pegula as the side that should hold, because the head-to-head is 4-0. A 4-0 sample is not a walkover. Sunday showed a first set that needed five set points. Set markets will care about whether that leak returns. The last eight is still a blank.

Top 2 Cerundolo From Two Sets Down

Fritz had dropped 11 games in two rounds. He led Cerundolo by two sets and a break on Saturday night, then lost 3-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4. Cerundolo was 0-40 down at 3-4 in the fifth and did not lose another game. It is his first fourth round at this major and his 17th win against a top-10 player. He plays Alexander Blockx next. Blockx had beaten Flavio Cobolli, the No. 5 seed, 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-0, 6-3.

A card that had Fritz closing from two sets up was looking at the wrong ending. Comeback winner is a fact. The next round still needs a new number. Cerundolo said the level is tight from the second player on the ranking list until somewhere around 80, and that everyone can win. That is a quote, not a price. Monday against Blockx is two men who just took out seeds. Straight-sets forecasts copied from Cobolli’s last three sets are not the news. Inventing a blowout is not a result.

Top 3 Zverev’s First Straight Sets, Then Darderi

Zverev, the No. 1 seed, spent 9 hours and 26 minutes on court to reach the third round after back-to-back five-set matches. He then beat Alejandro Tabilo 6-2, 7-6 (2), 6-2. He said the first and third sets were a big improvement on the earlier days, and that he lost a little focus at the end of the second. He plays Darderi, the No. 21 seed, on Monday. Darderi had beaten Dane Sweeny 6-4, 6-3, 6-3.

The first short night of Zverev’s fortnight can shorten a sets market for a few hours. It cannot promise a second straight-sets score. Two five-setters already sit in the sample. A card that treats 6-2, 7-6, 6-2 as a template for Monday is early. The last sixteen against Darderi is not.

Top 4 Tien’s Five-Set Last Sixteen

Learner Tien, the No. 14 seed, beat Jakub Mensik 6-3, 1-6, 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4 from two sets to one down. He is 5-0 in five-set matches. It is his sixth top-20 win of the season. He plays Karen Khachanov in the fourth round on Monday. Khachanov had beaten Benjamin Bonzi 6-3, 6-2, 6-4. Tien thanked the people who had stayed to watch him finish it.

A five-set recovery is a long-match profile on the next card. The opening number against Khachanov should not pretend this will be short. Khachanov’s own path was three straight sets. That pair of scores is the news. Total-games and sets markets can widen without inventing a favourite. A 5-0 sample in fifth sets is a sample, not a law for Monday. The public sheet is 6-3, 1-6, 6-7, 6-3, 6-4. The last sixteen is still a blank.

Monday’s named last-sixteen ties on the men’s sheet are already public.

Zverev against Darderi

Arthur Gea against Botic van de Zandschulp

Karen Khachanov against Learner Tien

Cerundolo against Blockx

Those four matches are the next men’s list. They do not tell the winners. Gea is in the draw as a lucky loser after Casper Ruud withdrew and came from two sets to one down against Michael Zheng. Van de Zandschulp, ranked No. 70, saved two points from defeat in a fourth-set tiebreak against Zizou Bergs. Khachanov had beaten Benjamin Bonzi 6-3, 6-2, 6-4. Those are statuses, not printed quarter-finals.

A table can hold the completed results and what the card still cannot settle.

Player and result What the tennis card still cannot settle Pegula 6-3, 6-4 vs Cirstea Whether a 4-0 head-to-head holds in the last eight Cerundolo 3-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 vs Fritz Whether a five-set recovery beats Blockx Zverev 6-2, 7-6, 6-2 vs Tabilo Whether a first short night repeats against Darderi Tien 6-3, 1-6, 6-7, 6-3, 6-4 vs Mensik Whether a 5-0 five-set sample survives Khachanov

The table is not a ranking of who must lift the trophy. It is a list of statuses plus open columns. Pegula’s 49 wins are a season count, not a quarter-final. Cerundolo’s 0-40 is one fifth set. Tien’s 5-0 is one sample.