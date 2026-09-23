10 countries that have qualified for AFCON most times

Egypt leads the list of African countries with the most appearances at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), having featured at the finals 27 times.

The figures, based on participation at the finals through the 2025 AFCON in Morocco, show the depth of experience among some of Africa’s traditional football powers.

CAF’s official records list Egypt as the record holder, while Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana and several other countries are also among the most frequent participants.

Here are the top 10 countries with the most appearances at the tournament:

1. Egypt — 27 appearances

Egypt holds the record for the most AFCON appearances, having featured at 27 editions of the tournament.

The Pharaohs have also won the competition a record seven times, including three consecutive titles in 2006, 2008 and 2010.

2. Côte d’Ivoire — 26 appearances

The reigning champions, Côte d’Ivoire, are second on the all-time list with 26 AFCON appearances.

The Elephants have won the tournament three times — in 1992, 2015 and 2023.

3. Ghana — 24 appearances

Ghana have made 24 appearances at the AFCON finals.

The Black Stars have won the competition four times, with their most recent title coming in 1982.

4. Cameroon — 22 appearances

Cameroon have appeared at the finals 22 times.

The Indomitable Lions are five-time African champions, with their titles coming in 1984, 1988, 2000, 2002 and 2017.

5. Tunisia — 22 appearances

Tunisia have also made 22 AFCON appearances.

The Carthage Eagles hold the record for the longest run of consecutive appearances, having qualified for 17 successive editions from 1994 to 2025.

6. DR Congo — 21 appearances

DR Congo have featured at the AFCON finals 21 times.

The country, formerly known as Zaire, has won the competition twice, in 1968 and 1974.

7. Nigeria — 21 appearances

Nigeria have also made 21 appearances at the AFCON finals.

The Super Eagles have won the tournament three times — in 1980, 1994 and 2013.

8. Algeria — 21 appearances

Algeria have reached the AFCON finals 21 times.

The Desert Foxes have won the competition twice, lifting the trophy in 1990 and 2019.

9. Morocco — 20 appearances

Morocco have made 20 AFCON appearances, including the 2025 edition as hosts.

The Atlas Lions’ only AFCON title came in 1976.

10. Zambia — 19 appearances

Zambia complete the top 10 with 19 appearances at the AFCON finals.

The Chipolopolo won their only AFCON title in 2012

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