Prisoner, person under EFCC probe can canvass votes — Wike

Wike

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, has defended the inclusion of an individual under investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 campaign structure.

Wike argued that being investigated by the anti-graft agency does not automatically disqualify an individual from participating in political activities or canvassing votes.

The minister spoke on Wednesday during a media parley he hosted, which was aired by Channels Television.

He questioned what he described as a double standard in the criticism of individuals involved in political campaigns, noting that a person being investigated by the EFCC but not charged to court could still participate in political activities.

“You (the media) were asking the moral justification of putting someone who has an EFCC case to be in a campaign council. And I was just watching the lady. The lady doesn’t even know what to say,” Wike said.

He added: “Now, somebody cannot be in a campaign to canvass for votes for a particular person, but somebody who has an EFCC case can contest an election and win an election?”

Wike said there had been instances where individuals facing criminal allegations contested elections and eventually won.

“This person had an EFCC case in court, charged to court. He contested an election and became a governor,” he said, without naming the person.

The FCT minister also argued that even a person serving a prison sentence could canvass votes for a political candidate.

“Listen. Even a prisoner… maybe they have somebody in prison. I go and visit the person. The person can tell me, ‘My brother, I want you to support so-and-so candidate.’ A prisoner has canvassed for votes,” he said.

Wike further referred to an unnamed individual allegedly linked to a coup plot, saying the person had also been criticised for canvassing support for a political candidate.

“I was watching, when Channels, when Sunrise, who came up to say, ‘Ah, how can somebody who’s being looked for as a coup plotter is now canvassing for votes for so-and-so government?’ Somebody EFCC is looking for is now canvassing for votes for so-and-so person.

“But… a party, or a candidate cannot, simply because EFCC is investigating the person, cannot be a member of the campaign council to campaign for votes.”

Wike’s comments came amid controversy over the inclusion of former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Sadiya Umar Farouq, in the campaign structure for President Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid.