NCC raises alarm over call masking

By Juliet Umeh

The Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, has raised the alarm over the resurgence of call masking in the country’s telecommunications industry, warning that the practice threatens industry revenues, national security and the integrity of Nigeria’s telecommunications ecosystem.

The telecom regulator described call masking as an act of economic sabotage capable of adversely affecting the national economy, warning that it would not tolerate the practice.

The warning was contained in a communiqué issued after the 110th meeting of the NCC Board and signed by the Commission’s Director of Public Affairs, Nnenna Ukoha.

Call masking involves disguising or manipulating the true originating number or identity of a telephone call, making it appear as though the call originated from another number or location.

Expressing concern over the resurgence of the practice, the NCC said call masking had serious implications for the “integrity, security and orderly development of the telecommunications ecosystem.”

The Commission said: “Call masking remains an unacceptable practice and a serious regulatory concern.”

It stressed that the practice not only undermined legitimate telecommunications operations but could also have wider consequences for the Nigerian economy.

According to the regulator, “Call masking undermines legitimate telecommunications operations, distorts industry revenues and constitutes an act of economic sabotage capable of adversely impacting the national economy.”

The NCC said it would intensify efforts to identify those responsible for the practice and prevent its continued occurrence across telecommunications networks.

It added: “The Commission will collaborate with relevant security and law-enforcement agencies, as well as industry stakeholders, to identify, prevent and eliminate call masking activities.”

NCC deploys technology to strengthen telecom security

Meanwhile, the NCC said it was strengthening trust and security across Nigeria’s telecommunications ecosystem through the deployment of regulatory technology platforms.

The Commission disclosed that its Device Management System, DMS, was now live and would enhance type-approval compliance, discourage the circulation of non-compliant devices and strengthen efforts to combat mobile device theft.

According to the NCC, the DMS would support efforts to deter phone theft by “enabling reported stolen devices to be blocked across Nigerian networks.”

The regulator also disclosed that the Telecommunications Identity Risk Management System, TIRMS, alongside its associated business rules, is scheduled to go live in October 2026.

The NCC explained that the system would strengthen the governance of telecommunications identities, including mobile numbers, and “reduce risks associated with the misuse, reassignment or recycling of such identities.”

It noted that stronger protection had become necessary as mobile numbers were increasingly linked to financial, social and other digital services used by millions of Nigerians.