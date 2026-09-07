FCCPC probes Uber over abrupt Nigeria exit

ABUJA — The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has commenced a probe into Uber’s abrupt withdrawal from the Nigerian market, with particular focus on how the ride-hailing company handled unfulfilled services to customers.

The FCCPC Chief Executive Officer, Tunji Bello, disclosed this in an interview with Bloomberg on Sunday.

Bello said the commission was examining the circumstances surrounding Uber’s exit, particularly its obligations to consumers following the termination of its operations.

“We are looking into the manner of their exit, particularly in respect of unfulfilled services to the customers,” he said.

Uber announced on September 2 that it was winding down its operations in Nigeria and Uganda, effective the same day.

The company said the decision followed a “thorough review”, stressing that it was limited to the two countries and would not affect its operations elsewhere in Africa.

“After a thorough review, we have taken the difficult decision to wind down operations in Nigeria and Uganda, effective September 2, 2026. This decision is limited strictly to these two markets and does not impact our operations across the rest of the continent,” Uber said.

The exit has prompted rival ride-hailing platforms, including Bolt and inDrive, to signal plans to expand their presence and capture a larger share of the Nigerian market.

Uber’s withdrawal came alongside a global restructuring by the company, which announced plans to cut more than 3,000 jobs worldwide as it sought to reduce management layers and refocus spending on its core business.

The company had operated in Nigeria for more than a decade but faced repeated disputes with drivers over fares, commission rates and working conditions.

Drivers staged protests against the company in 2017, 2023 and 2025.

The FCCPC’s investigation now places Uber’s exit under regulatory scrutiny, particularly in relation to its treatment of customers and any services that remained unfulfilled when the company ceased operations in Nigeria.