BBNaija 11: ​’I think I’d have won’ – Neche

By Caleb Ayemere

Former BBNaija housemate, Neche has opened up about her time on Big Brother Naija, revealing her early confidence about winning the grand prize and her astonishment at the massive wave of public support she encountered after leaving the house.

Speaking in an interview with Pulse, the reality star reflected on her mindset during the competition, admitting that while every contestant enters hoping to win, the level of support she received from fans outside the show exceeded her expectations.

​”Honestly, at week two, I was convinced I could win the show, but, I mean, that was just every regular housemate’s conviction,” Neche stated during the interview.

“I was surprised as to what I saw outside, mind you. It was like times ten of what I expected… I thought to myself like, ‘I might not win, but I can get to the finals?’ So yeah, I think I would have won. Even now more so.”

​Asked what ultimately influenced her decision to leave the Big Brother house, Neche said personal circumstances and other situations contributed to her choice, although she preferred to keep the details private.

“I feel like there were personal circumstances and a lot of situation that led to my decision, the detail I would like to keep private at the same time I’m very confident scout my decision I’m at peace with it,” she said.

Neche was also asked whether she regretted walking away from the ₦160 million prize money.

“Honestly, I don’t regret choosing myself above everything else because at the end of the day you are what matters but 160 million was a lot of money. I had also envisioned myself staying in the house longer,” she said.



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