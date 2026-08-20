Tinubu receives Adeleke in Aso Villa

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu is currently meeting with the Osun State governor Ademola Adeleke at the presidential villa, Abuja.

Adeleke, who won his re-election on Saturday, August 15 on the platform of Accord party, arrived at the forecourt of the Villa at exactly 5:25pm.

After the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC had declared Governor Adeleke winner of the governorship election, after polling 511,067 votes to defeat his closest rival, Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who scored 444,815 votes.,President Tinubu personally called to congratulate him on his victory.

The President described the outcome as “a fitting assurance that democracy will continue to flourish in our country” and urging the governor to unite Osun residents regardless of their political choices in the election.

Four other officials from Osun State that were spotted arriving at the State House at 5:40 include the Director-General of Adeleke Campaign Council, Senator Lere Oyewumi; member of the Council, Mr Sunday Bisi; Chief of Staff to the Governor of Osun State, Akinleye Kazeem, and Member of the House of Representatives representing the Ede North/Ede South/Egbedore/Ejigbo Federal Constituency of Osun State, Bamidele Salam.

Adeleke won the August 15 governorship election under Accord Party, by a margin of 66,252 votes.

The governor won in 19 of the state’s 30 local government areas, while Oyebamiji secured 11, in what was a keenly contested election that attracted significant political attention across the state.

Adeleke’s victory marked a significant development in Osun politics, particularly following his decision to seek re-election on the platform of the Accord Party after the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) adopted his candidacy and directed its structures to support his re-election bid.

His meeting with Tinubu is therefore attracting considerable political interest, coming at a time when political realignments are intensifying ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The engagement is also taking place against the backdrop of the President’s recent meetings with political leaders and senior government officials as preparations for the 2027 political season gather momentum.