Reps, NADDC seek legislative reforms for auto industry

By Innocent Anaba

ASABA — The House of Representatives Committee on Industry and the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) have called for legislative reforms to strengthen Nigeria’s automotive industry and promote greater local and international patronage.

The call was made in Asaba, Delta State, during a four-day capacity-building retreat organised for members of the House Committee on Industry and the management of NADDC.

The retreat, organised in collaboration with the African Parliamentary Resource Centre (APRC), was held under the theme: “Reflecting on the Journey So Far and Projecting into the Future of Nigeria’s Automotive Industry.”

Declaring the retreat open on behalf of the Chairman of the House Committee on Industry, Dr Enitan Dolapo, Sa’ad Taura reaffirmed the committee’s commitment to supporting the growth and development of the automotive sector.

Taura said the engagement would provide lawmakers with practical insights into the challenges and opportunities in the industry, stressing that a stronger automotive sector would contribute significantly to economic growth.

The lawmakers described the automotive industry as a critical component of the Nigerian economy, emphasising the need for appropriate policies and legislation to unlock its full potential.

Also speaking, the Director-General of NADDC, Mr Oluwemimo Osanipin, said stronger legislative backing was essential to creating an enabling environment for the sustainable development of the sector.

Osanipin described the automotive industry as a strategic sector capable of driving industrialisation, creating employment, facilitating technology transfer and contributing to Nigeria’s economic development.

He said the Council had recorded progress in expanding local vehicle assembly, promoting cleaner energy alternatives, including electric vehicles and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), as well as strengthening technical training infrastructure across the country.

The NADDC boss, however, said sustaining and expanding those gains would require legislative interventions that reflect emerging trends in the global automotive industry.

He called for an updated legal framework that would strengthen the Council’s ability to effectively discharge its mandate, support indigenous vehicle manufacturers, attract investment and increase patronage of locally assembled and manufactured vehicles.

On his part, the Executive Director of APRC, Mr John Mutu, said the retreat would deepen the understanding of lawmakers and NADDC management of the dynamics and challenges confronting the automotive industry.

Mutu said the engagement would also provide an opportunity to identify gaps in the existing regulatory framework and develop practical measures to make the sector more efficient and competitive.

He expressed optimism that the outcome of the retreat would lead to policies capable of boosting local vehicle production, attracting investment and encouraging Nigerians to patronise locally manufactured vehicles.