New EPL season: 5 rules that have changed

By Enitan Abdultawab

The 2026/27 Premier League season gets underway with a number of changes to how matches will be officiated.

The new measures are largely aimed at reducing time-wasting, limiting unnecessary stoppages and giving VAR a slightly wider role in certain situations.

Here are five changes fans should know about:

Injured players must stay off for one minute

Players who receive treatment on the pitch after play has been stopped for an injury will now have to remain off the field for at least one minute after the game restarts.

The Premier League previously used a 30-second period.

Five seconds to take a throw-in or goal-kick

Referees can now use a five-second countdown when a team is clearly delaying a throw-in or goal-kick.

If the team fails to restart play within the allotted time, possession is reversed for a throw-in. In the case of a delayed goal-kick, the opposing team is awarded a corner.

Substituted players have 10 seconds to leave

Players being substituted will be expected to leave the pitch within 10 seconds of the substitution being signalled.

If they take longer without a valid reason, the incoming substitute cannot enter until the first stoppage after one minute has passed.

VAR can review a wrong second yellow

VAR will now be able to intervene when a player receives a clearly incorrect second yellow card that results in a red card.

However, this does not give VAR the power to review every incident that could potentially have resulted in a second yellow.

Goalkeeper injury timeouts face a trial

The Premier League is also introducing a trial aimed at preventing goalkeeper injuries from being used to deliberately disrupt the flow of a match.

When play is stopped because of a goalkeeper injury, the manager will have to nominate an outfield player to leave the pitch. That player must remain off for at least one minute after play resumes.

The Premier League says the trial is designed to tackle situations where goalkeeper injuries are used to slow the game down or allow tactical instructions to be given.

What fans should expect

Overall, the changes are designed to make matches flow more smoothly and discourage teams from deliberately wasting time. With the new season now underway, players, coaches and referees will all have to adapt to the tighter approach.