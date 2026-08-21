Canada extends study permit wait time for Nigerians to 9 weeks

Nigerians applying for Canadian study permits will now have to wait an estimated nine weeks for their applications to be processed, following the latest update by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

The new processing time represents a one-week increase from the previous estimate of eight weeks.

IRCC updated its temporary residence processing estimates on August 19, 2026, with changes recorded across several categories, including study permits, work permits, visitor visas and Super Visas.

For Nigerian applicants, the increase in study permit processing time is the most notable change in the latest update.

The processing time for Nigerian work permit applications, however, remained unchanged at nine weeks, according to the latest figures.

The update also showed changes for applicants from other countries.

Applicants from Pakistan saw their work permit processing time fall significantly from 12 weeks to seven weeks.

In contrast, Pakistan’s visitor visa processing time increased from 61 days to 75 days.

For Super Visa applicants from the United States, the estimated processing time also increased from 123 days to 138 days.

IRCC said its processing times are estimates and can change depending on factors including the number of applications in its inventory, processing capacity and expected application volumes. The department also noted that processing can take longer if an application is incomplete, complex or requires additional verification.

The latest figures are particularly relevant to Nigerians planning to study in Canada, as applicants are advised to factor the estimated processing period into their plans.

IRCC advises prospective international students to apply for a study permit as soon as they receive their letter of acceptance, while noting that processing times can vary between visa offices.

Vanguard News