Army recovers arms cache in Mangu, hunts cattle rustling suspects

By Kingsley Omonobi

ABUJA — Troops of the Nigerian Army operating under Sector 8, Operation Enduring Peace, have foiled an alleged planned attack on Mwar community in Chakfem Kingdom, Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, following intelligence on a suspected threat by bandit militias.

The operation, conducted on August 19, was launched after the military received credible human intelligence indicating an imminent attack on the community.

According to a statement by the Army, preliminary findings suggested that the planned attack might have been connected to the reported rustling of an unspecified number of cattle allegedly involving some youths from the community.

The troops consequently deployed for a fighting patrol and raid of suspected locations, with the aim of recovering the cattle and apprehending those allegedly responsible.

The Army said troops deployed drones and other surveillance assets to conduct extensive reconnaissance of surrounding settlements and bush areas in search of the missing cattle.

Although the search did not yield any trace of the cattle, intelligence gathered during the operation reportedly identified Pantong Stanley and other youths as suspected perpetrators.

Troops subsequently carried out a snap raid on Stanley’s residence, but he was not present when the operation was conducted.

The operation, however, led to the recovery of one AK-47 rifle, one locally fabricated AK-47 rifle, one locally fabricated revolver rifle, two Dane guns and 15 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.

The Army said troops, in collaboration with the police and other security agencies, had intensified targeted searches around the locations of other identified suspects.

The ongoing operations are aimed at recovering the missing cattle, locating additional arms caches and apprehending those suspected to be behind the alleged cattle rustling.

The Operation Enduring Peace authorities urged residents to remain vigilant and provide security agencies with credible information on suspicious activities.

The military reaffirmed its commitment to protecting lives and property, curbing the proliferation of illegal arms and denying criminal elements the opportunity to undermine peace and security in Plateau State and the wider North-Central region.