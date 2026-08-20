Adeleke’s support for Tinubu betrays Osun electorate — NRM

By Vincent Ujumadu

The Nigeria Reset Movement (NRM), a non-governmental organisation, has accused Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, of betraying his supporters by reaffirming his support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

The organisation’s Public Relations Officer, David Jones, made the allegation in a statement issued in Awka, Anambra State, on Thursday.

Jones said Adeleke’s decision was at odds with the position he allegedly maintained for months before the 2026 Osun governorship election, when he warned against possible electoral malpractice by the Federal Government and mobilised public support against such a possibility.

He also alleged that several people lost their lives during the election, criticising the governor for not addressing the issue in his victory speech after being declared winner.

Jones described Adeleke’s support for Tinubu as a betrayal of the people who supported him during the election and questioned the implications of the governor’s political realignment.

He said the development reflected what he described as the wider problem of political expediency and lack of accountability among political leaders in Nigeria.

The NRM spokesman said the organisation would intensify its activities as political campaigns for the 2027 elections commence, describing the group as a non-partisan platform focused on holding political leaders and institutions accountable.

According to him, NRM was established as a platform through which Nigerians could challenge what it considers actions by political and economic elites that undermine the interests of the country.

He likened the organisation’s accountability model to the traditional practice of summoning individuals before the village square to answer questions concerning their conduct.

“The village square in 21st century Nigeria is a call for people to come and debate their action or stance on an issue, not in front of a compromised press, but one on one against a member of NRM in full view of Nigerians,” Jones said.

He said the organisation would invite public figures and political actors to defend their positions on issues of national importance, adding that refusal to participate would be left for Nigerians to judge.

Jones urged Nigerians to scrutinise the actions of political leaders and withhold their support from individuals who, in the organisation’s view, fail to account for their decisions.

He said NRM would continue to mobilise citizens around what it described as the need for accountability, responsible leadership and political transformation ahead of the 2027 elections.

“The tide is turning in Nigeria, and NRM boldly announces itself as a new force to drive the transformation that our country craves,” he said.