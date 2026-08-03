3 African countries that have never borrowed from IMF

While many African countries have turned to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for financial support at different points, three countries stand out for never having drawn financial assistance from the institution.

1. Botswana

IMF membership: 1968

Botswana is one of the few African countries that has never received financial assistance from the IMF. Despite being an IMF member, the country has maintained its economic relationship with the institution through consultations and surveillance rather than borrowing.

2. Libya

IMF membership: 1958

Libya has also never drawn financial assistance from the IMF. Although it remains an IMF member and participates in the institution’s economic monitoring processes, it has not taken an IMF-supported loan.

3. Eritrea

IMF membership: 1994

Eritrea completes the list of three African countries that have never received IMF financial assistance. Like Botswana and Libya, its membership means it remains subject to the IMF’s economic surveillance and policy consultations.

Together, Botswana, Libya and Eritrea are the only three African IMF members identified as having never drawn financial assistance from the Fund.