2027: Gwamna calls for clean, issue-based campaign in Gombe

By Ben Ngwakwe, Gombe

GOMBE — The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Gombe State, Dr Jamil Isyaku Gwamna, has called on political actors and residents to embrace a clean, respectful and issue-based campaign ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

Gwamna said the people of Gombe deserved a campaign focused on their concerns, needs and aspirations rather than insults, personal attacks and political distractions.

In a statement signed by his spokesperson, Ibrahim Sani Shawai, the APC candidate said his campaign would remain people-centred, solutions-driven and focused on presenting practical ideas for the development of the state.

“From the very beginning, I made it clear that I will run an issues-based campaign. I have no interest in politics of insults, personal attacks, or needless distractions,” he said.

Gwamna said the principle of “Gombe Above All” would remain the guiding philosophy of his campaign.

He listed job creation, economic growth, youth and women empowerment, agriculture and livestock development, education, healthcare, infrastructure, entrepreneurship, investment and innovation among the issues that would form the core of his campaign.

The APC candidate also urged residents to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya in his bid for the Senate, and other APC candidates contesting the Senate and House of Representatives seats in the state.

According to him, the projects, programmes and interventions of the Inuwa Yahaya administration provide evidence of the APC’s commitment to development and good governance in Gombe State.

“Our campaign is equally committed to consolidating the remarkable achievements of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya while introducing fresh ideas, innovative policies and strategic initiatives that will accelerate growth,” he said.

Gwamna said he would unveil his comprehensive blueprint for Gombe State once the governorship and State House of Assembly campaigns officially commence.

He said the blueprint would be anchored on “Continuity, Sustainability and Consolidation”, with a focus on building on the achievements of the present administration while introducing practical solutions to create more opportunities, improve living standards and extend development to all parts of the state.

He expressed optimism that Gombe could become one of Africa’s leading sub-national economies, given its human and natural resources, if supported by visionary leadership, disciplined governance and collective effort.

Gwamna therefore urged political actors, supporters and citizens to maintain peace and conduct their campaigns with civility, stressing that the interests of Gombe State should remain above personal and political differences.