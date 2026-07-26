Why I think I am ready for marriage – Mercy Eke

By Ayo Onikoyi

Reality TV star, Mercy Eke, has opened up on why she believes she is ready to get married. Eke disclosed this while featuring as a guest on Toke Moments, a show hosted by media personality, Toke Makinwa.

According to the reality star, she believes she is ready for marriage because she is of age, successful, mentally prepared and homely.

She said: “First of all I am of age, I am successful, mentally I think I am ready, I am homely. I am ready for that next level.”

Speaking on her decision to return to school to obtain a Master’s degree, Eke said she felt the need to acquire more knowledge to improve herself and her business.

She said: “You know it gets to a point in your life when you just feel like there is something I should do. I easily get bored with things, I felt like it was just the time. And then my business I felt like I was lacking something, go back to school and see what the people making millions and billions of dollars are doing right. I felt like knowledge is the answer so I went back to school.”

When asked if she could be in a relationship with a man who would not want her to work, Eke said she would be comfortable with such an arrangement, although she would still want to remain engaged in some form of activity.

She said: “I can be with someone who won’t want me to work. Yes o. I am tired.

“I will always do something. Maybe open a place, go there maybe two times in a week and see what is happening.”