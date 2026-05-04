‘Xenophobic attacks in South Africa constitute infringements on rights of Nigerians’

By Japhet Davidson

As South Africans intensify attacks on migrants in some major cities of the country, international human rights scholar, and Chief Executive Officer of AfriRIGHTS, Prof. Uchenna Emelonye has tasked the Nigerian government as well as regional bodies like ECOWAS and civil society organisations in the continent to step up advocacy to create awareness and give the issue the seriousness it deserves, calling it a systematic infringement on the fundamental human rights of migrants.



In a press statement, Emelonye, a renowned human rights scholar at Bournemouth University, UK and former United Nations Senior Human Rights Envoy described the ongoing attacks against foreign nationals as a serious and multiple violations of international, regional, and domestic human rights law.



According to him, “These are not isolated incidents of public disorder; they represent systematic infringements on the fundamental rights of African migrants, including Nigerians, who are lawfully resident in the country.



“The violence marked by killings, physical assaults, and destruction of property directly violates the right to life and personal security. The targeting of individuals solely on the basis of being “foreign” constitutes xenophobic discrimination, in violation of the right to dignity and equality. Furthermore, the widespread looting and destruction of migrant-owned businesses violate the right to property and livelihood. The forced displacement of migrants through violence amounts to constructive expulsion, undermining the right to freedom of movement and residence.



“At this critical moment, the Government of Nigeria must act swiftly, decisively, and visibly to safeguard its citizens. This includes deploying rapid response consular teams, engaging diplomatically with South Africa, providing legal and compensation support to victims, and activating regional accountability mechanisms. Protection of citizens abroad is not discretionary; it is a core sovereign responsibility. This crisis is not only a legal failure; it is a profound test of African solidarity and governance.



“The vision of continental integration cannot coexist with a reality in which Africans are hunted, displaced, and dehumanised within Africa itself. These attacks are unlawful, unconstitutional, and morally indefensible. They demand urgent action from South Africa, decisive protection by Nigeria, sustained pressure from regional bodies, and relentless advocacy from civil society.”



In the past one-month, xenophobic attacks in South Africa has resulted in the deaths of two Nigerian citizens, Amaramiro Emmanuel and Ekpenyong Andrew with many displaced and businesses ruined.