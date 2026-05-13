World Cup: US waives $15,000 visa bonds for fans from 5 African countries

(Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)

The administration of Donald Trump has waived visa bond requirements for confirmed 2026 FIFA World Cup ticket holders from five African countries.

The United States Department of State said citizens of Algeria, Cape Verde, Ivory Coast, Senegal and Tunisia who have purchased official FIFA tickets and enrolled in the FIFA Pass system will no longer be required to pay visa bonds of up to $15,000.

“The United States is excited to organize the biggest and best FIFA World Cup in history,” Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Mora Namdar said. “We are waiving visa bonds for qualified fans who bought World Cup tickets.”

The bond policy, introduced last year, applies to travelers from 50 countries that the administration says have high rates of visa overstays and security concerns. Applicants were required to pay between $5,000 and $15,000, refundable if they complied with visa rules.

The waiver is expected to ease travel for fans attending the tournament, which begins on June 11 and will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

According to U.S. officials, only a few hundred fans were expected to be affected by the bond requirement.

FIFA requested the exemption, which was approved after months of discussions involving the State Department, the Department of Homeland Security and the White House.