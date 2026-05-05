World Bank to build N300m livestock feed laboratory at MOUAU 

By Steve Oko

UMUAHIA – A major boost to Nigeria’s livestock sector is underway as the World Bank-supported Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support Project (L-PRES), has earmarked ₦300 million for the establishment of an Animal Feed Reference Laboratory at Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike (MOUAU), Abia State.

The project, aimed at improving livestock productivity and addressing challenges within the agricultural value chain, was disclosed during a visit by the L-PRES delegation to the university’s Vice-Chancellor, Ursula Ngozi Akanwa, on April 30, 2026.

Leader of the delegation and Registrar/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Institute of Animal Science (NIAS), Prof. Udo Herbert, said the university was selected based on its track record in agricultural research and innovation.

“MOUAU has demonstrated strong capacity in agricultural development and value-chain research. This informed the decision to site the laboratory here, with ₦300 million already earmarked to kick-start the project,” he said.

Speaking A s World Bank Co-Task Team Leader, Dr Chidozie Anyiro, noted that the initiative is designed to deliver far-reaching impact across the livestock sector, including improving feed quality, boosting productivity, and addressing resource-related tensions that often underlie farmers-herders conflicts.

According to him, the project will also support access to pasture and water resources, critical factors in reducing clashes and enhancing stability in the sector.

Responding, Prof. Akanwa expressed appreciation to the L-PRES team for the strategic investment, describing it as a milestone for the institution. She assured that the university possesses the technical expertise and manpower required to manage the facility effectively.

She added that the laboratory would strengthen the university’s livestock research capacity and enhance agribusiness development.

L-PRES, a $500 million World Bank-funded programme with a six-year implementation period, is currently being executed across 20 states in Nigeria.

The initiative is designed to improve livestock productivity, build resilience, and enhance commercialization of key value chains, while strengthening the country’s response to agricultural challenges.