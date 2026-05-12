‘Women are no longer safe’ — Nollywood actress decries sexual harassment in Lagos

By Enitan Abdultawab

Nollywood actress Shine Rosman has expressed concern over what she described as the increasing rate of sexual harassment against women in Nigeria, particularly in crowded public spaces.

The Nigerian-Canadian actress, who spoke about sexual harassment in a recent unreleased interview with Tolu Afilaka, lamented that sexual cases happen openly without consequences for offenders, adding that the situation has gradually become normalised in society.

Rosman specifically referenced experiences in Yaba, Lagos, where she claimed women are frequently touched inappropriately in public without intervention from authorities or bystanders.

“Do you know how bad sexual harassment is in Lagos? Like go to Yaba, as a girl and see how you will be touched inappropriately,” she said.

“Everybody hearing this knows that it is true. But till today, nothing is being done about it.”

The actress further argued that sexual harassment continues to be treated too casually in Nigeria despite its potential to escalate into more serious forms of abuse.

“In 2026, in a country like Nigeria, sexual harassment is still one of the most passive things,” she said.

“If a man can sexually harass you casually during the day, what do you think he can do behind closed doors when no one is looking?” she questioned.

The actress questioned why harassment continues to receive little attention despite the risks it poses to women’s safety.

“You’re walking in Yaba and people are touching you inappropriately and nothing will happen,” she added.

The movie star went on to recount a recent incident she saw on TikTok involving a young woman who allegedly fought back after being harassed in Yaba.

“I saw a girl on TikTok one of these days. She was at Yaba the other day and she had a cord with her. When a guy approached her and tried to touch her inappropriately, she flogged him. That is how it should be,” Rosman stated.

She also raised concerns about the failure of authorities to adequately address the issue, suggesting that many women are considering self-defence as their only protection.

“If the government is not going to do anything, is it not okay for us to defend ourselves?” she asked.