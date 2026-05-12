WIC to Nigerians: Register now for 2027 elections or lose your voice

By Steve Oko

UMUAHIA — With the 2027 general elections on the horizon, the World Igbo Congress (WIC) has issued a strong appeal to Nigerians to immediately register and prepare to participate in the polls, warning that civic engagement, not complaints, will shape the nation’s future.

In a statement titled “Make Your Voice Heard, Register to Vote,” and signed by its Chairman, Dr Festus Okere, and Secretary General, Sir Chris Ogara, the Diaspora-based apex Igbo organization urged eligible voters to see registration as both a right and a responsibility.

According to the group, active participation in elections remains the most effective way to influence governance, policies, and leadership choices that impact political, economic, and social wellbeing.

“If you have not yet registered to vote, please do so as soon as possible to avoid missing the stated deadlines,” the Chairman stated.

WIC emphasized that democracy thrives when citizens take ownership of the process, adding that voting is a direct tool for promoting accountability, fairness, and representation.

The organization warned against apathy, stressing that those who fail to register automatically surrender their influence in determining who governs them.

“Do not disenfranchise yourself by not registering and voting for those who can genuinely act and promote your interests,” the statement read.

Highlighting the importance of civic participation, WIC noted that voting enables citizens to choose representatives who reflect their values, protect civil rights, shape long-term national priorities, and strengthen democratic institutions.

The group further argued that broader voter participation helps reduce the dominance of narrow interests while promoting stability and inclusiveness in governance.

It maintained that registration is a simple yet powerful step toward influencing public policy, adding that citizens who participate meaningfully in elections are better positioned to demand accountability.

“Voting gives you real influence for relatively little effort,” the group said, urging Nigerians to “relaunch themselves into relevance” by taking proactive steps ahead of the 2027 polls.

“Do not complain. Vote”, WIC said, insisting that actions and not words will determine Nigeria’s democratic direction in the coming years.