Why I once ‘priced’ my casket — Dele Odule

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Veteran Nollywood actor Dele Odule has revealed that there was a difficult phase in his life where he once went out of his way to find out the price of a casket because he could not see a bright future for himself.

Speaking during a recent interview with Feelright TV, the actor recounted how things became tough for him while he was in Abeokuta, explaining that he made the decision in his moment of despair and was accompanied by his colleague, Olaiya Igwe.

“I had priced my own casket before, when everything and my life were in shambles in Abeokuta. I didn’t get myself anymore; I didn’t believe I could break through. Olaiya Igwe knows about it; I went there with him, and he started crying like a baby,” he said.

Odule explained that at the time, he felt completely stuck and discouraged, especially seeing people he once schooled with progressing in life while he struggled to find his footing.

He added, “I wasn’t sick; I just believed I could no longer have breakthroughs in the industry. I was fed up. Because all my schoolmates are doing far better than me and my life was nothing to write home about.”

Dele Odule is a renowned and respected figure in Yoruba Nollywood, with a career spanning decades across stage and film productions. He has enjoyed a distinguished career in Nigerian cinema since the late 1980s.

He has also served as President of the Theatre Arts and Movie Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN).