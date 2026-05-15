Why courts can’t remain detached from tech devts — CJN

By Prince Osuagwu, Hi-Tech Editor

Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, yesterday, said the courts can no longer remain detached from technology developments, considering the pressure the judges face with increasing digital fraud, privacy breaches and misinformation cases that arise on a daily basis.

Kekere-Ekun made the remarks at the 2026 Workshop for Judges on Legal Issues in Telecommunications, organised by the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, in conjunction with Nigerian Judicial Institute, NJI.

The CJN who was represented by Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Saulawa, confessed that now, courts increasingly handle disputes involving online harassment, cyber fraud and misuse of digital platforms and such cases require careful balancing of constitutional rights, public safety and regulatory enforcement.

For her, dynamic developments and advances in digital technology had transformed governance, commerce, education and financial transactions, even as they have created complex questions around accountability, compliance and regulation.

She argued that because telecommunications infrastructure now underpins economic activity, governance systems and financial services across Nigeria, disruptions to connectivity could undermine national stability and weaken institutional efficiency.

She said: “Cyber threats, vandalism and unlawful interference with telecom infrastructure are straining legal and regulatory systems.”

“Nigeria’s digital ecosystem is becoming increasingly complex and demands stronger judicial understanding and so, courts can no longer remain detached from technological developments.

“Judicial officers must understand emerging digital realities shaping disputes,”

she added.

Kekere-Ekun said courts now interpret laws on digital communications, cyber accountability, online conduct and infrastructure protection.

She maintained that there was the need for legal precision, consistency and informed judicial reasoning.

She recounted that countries including India, South Africa and the United Kingdom were shaping digital regulation through judicial decisions.

She admitted that courts would continue facing technology-driven disputes requiring stronger technical and legal expertise, even as judicial decisions in telecommunications law must also guide regulators in exercising statutory powers.

Earlier in his welcome address, Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Dr. Aminu Maida said that the judiciary was critical to protecting Nigeria’s digital economy, telecommunications infrastructure and online ecosystem from rising cyber and security threats.

Maida who was represented by the Executive Commissioner Stakeholder Management, NCC, Ms Rimini Makama, said that Nigeria’s digital economy is scaling up quickly, with growth in digital payments, e-commerce, startups, and tech-driven literacy programmes helping to deepen economic inclusion and widen access to digital services.