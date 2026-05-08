WHO says six hantavirus cases confirmed so far

There are six confirmed cases of hantavirus so far out of eight suspected ones following an outbreak on a cruise ship, the World Health Organization said Friday.

“As of 8 May, a total of eight cases, including three deaths (a case fatality rate of 38%), had been reported. Six cases were confirmed in the laboratory as hantavirus infections, all identified as being due to the Andes virus, known to be transmissible between humans,” the WHO said in a statement in French.