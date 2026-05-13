WhatsApp reacts after users complain they can see unsaved number’s status

By Enitan Abdultawab

WhatsApp users have taken to social media to express concern after noticing that some unsaved contacts appear to be able to view their Status updates, sparking fresh debates about privacy on the platform.

Several users on X (formerly Twitter) described the situation as “unnecessary” and “uncomfortable,” questioning whether the feature represented a change in privacy settings or a possible glitch.

“This upgrade on WhatsApp that allows unsaved contacts to watch your status isn’t nice. If I don’t have you on my contacts list you shouldn’t view my status,” one user, @JustKingss, wrote.

Another user, @ms___dale, also criticised the experience, saying, “This new WhatsApp update is so unnecessary and makes me feel extremely uncomfortable. Why do I need to see statuses from numbers I didn’t save? Can they see mine too?”

For @UcheMaryOkoli, the development raised more concerns about visibility and data control. “@WhatsApp why am I seeing the status of people I did not save their contacts to my phone??? Does it mean that they can see my status? What is this bug?” she asked.

Others claimed the issue could be affecting privacy boundaries more broadly. “There’s no single privacy on WhatsApp anymore because why am I seeing the status updates of contacts that are not saved on my phone?” wrote @_AsiwajuLerry.

Similarly, @_AmoriAdee questioned how contact-based visibility works on the platform, saying, “Why is WhatsApp showing me the status of people who saved my number but I didn’t save theirs??”

Meanwhile, @zazzygfx alleged a more worrying pattern, stating that even restricted contacts were still able to view Status updates. “I just realized something crazy with my WhatsApp status… people I literally restricted are still able to view my status… Is WhatsApp glitching or what because this is actually wild,” the user wrote.

However, WhatsApp has moved to calm concerns, insisting that there has been no change to its core privacy structure.

“Your personal messages, calls and Statuses are protected by end-to-end encryption and that has not changed,” the platform stated in a response on its official X page.